Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the ramp from Bridge Street to northbound Interstate 95 will be permanently closed on Friday night, August 21, under the $267.9 million I-95 Section BS2 project to reconstruct the viaduct over Bridge and Tacony streets along with the adjacent sections of the interstate, improve the interchange, and enhance traffic movement and safety on surface streets at the interchange in Northeast Philadelphia.

Beginning at 8:00 PM Friday, August 21, the ramp from Bridge Street to northbound I-95 will permanently close ahead of the start of construction of a new on-ramp to northbound I-95 from Tacony Street and the Delaware Avenue extension. The new ramp is expected to open in late 2027.

During the ramp closure, drivers will be directed to use Tacony Street and State Road/New State Road to access the northbound I-95 on-ramp at Milnor Street.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling along the detour route because backups and delays will occur.

In addition to the ramp closure, a traffic shift will occur the same night from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning to move northbound I-95 drivers onto the newly reconstructed southbound lanes as northbound reconstruction at the Bridge Street Interchange begins under the final phase of the project. Construction on the project is expected to be completed in spring 2028.

If weather forces the cancellation of these operations, the work will be rescheduled for Monday, August 24, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.

For more information on this project and PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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