Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge repair has closed the ramp from Morris Street to southbound I-95 in South Philadelphia. The work is part of a $60.4 million project to perform high-priority repairs on interstate bridges across the region to maintain the functionality, safety, and mobility of the structures along critical corridors.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Through Friday, October 2, the ramp from Morris Street to southbound I-95 will be closed and detoured 24/7. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Water Street, Tasker Street, Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Oregon Avenue and Front Street to access southbound I-95.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays will occur.

Under this contract, PennDOT’s contractor will make repairs to the deteriorated bridge decks, superstructure components, and portions of the substructures as needed on interstates across the Philadelphia region.

Work on the superstructures will include repairing fabricated structural steel, weld cracks, prestressed concrete beams, reinforced concrete bridge deck, bridge railing, guiderail, and steel sign supports; and replacing existing expansion joints, seal existing deck joints, and existing strip seal glands on the bridge decks.

Work on the substructures will include repairing or reconstructing bearing pedestals, steel fixed bearings, and deteriorated portions of concrete substructure; cleaning bridge seats; resetting expansion bearings; and removing debris from under the bridges.

In addition to bridge repairs, overhead steel sign structures will be cleaned and repainted. Existing roadway lighting will also be upgraded to LED luminaires.

IEW Construction Group, Inc. of Hamilton, N.J., is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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