King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that ongoing bridge construction will close a lane on northbound Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) under a $36 million project to replace the two structures that carry the highway over Darby Creek in Prospect Park Borough and Tinicum Township, Delaware County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

· Monday, August 17, through Friday, August 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure will be in place on northbound Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) between Interstate 95 and 4th Avenue.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

For more information on the project, visit the Route 420 Bridge Replacement webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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