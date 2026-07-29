Philadelphia, PA -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge construction will close westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) at night next week under the $148.9 million project to rehabilitate the bridges that carry Market Street over Amtrak and I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway, the Schuylkill River Trail, and CSX Railroad in Center City Philadelphia.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Wednesday, August 5, and Thursday, August 6, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, I-76 West will be closed and detoured between the 30th Street and I-676 interchanges for bridge construction. Drivers will be directed to exit at 30th Street and travel west on Schuylkill Avenue to access the ramps to I-76 West (Schuylkill Expressway) and I-676 East.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays will occur.

Travelers are reminded that the center lane on Market Street between Schuylkill Avenue and 30th Street will remain closed until Thursday, August 20, for utility construction. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in both directions. This work is in preparation for the closure, demolition, and reconstruction of the Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River beginning on Monday, August 24, and lasting for approximately 14 months. Additional information, including detour routes, will be released closer to the closure date.

PennDOT is replacing Market Street bridges over Amtrak and I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway), redecking the Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River, and replacing the Market Street bridge over the Schuylkill River Trail and CSX Railroad on the east side of the river.

To learn more about this project and sign up for email notifications, visit www.marketstreetbridges.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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