Bridge Construction Planned on Route 73 (Skippack Pike) in Skippack Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge construction activities will continue on Route 73 (Skippack Pike) under a $7 million project to replace the bridge that carries the highway over Skippack Creek in Skippack Township, Montgomery County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Tuesday, August 11, and Wednesday, August 12, from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, a lane shift with flagging will be in place on Route 73 (Skippack Pike) between Old Forty Foot Road/Evansburg Road and Kerr Road.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will replace the existing 90-year-old, two-span, reinforced concrete T-beam bridge with a single-span, reinforced concrete PA Bulb-tee bridge. The new structure will measure 104-feet-long, 52-feet-wide, and carry two 12-foot travel lanes and 8-foot shoulders.

For more information on this project, visit the Skippack Road over Skippack Creek Bridge Replacement project page.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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