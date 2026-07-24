King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge construction will continue next week on a project to replace the bridge that carries Linfield Road over a tributary of Schuylkill River in Limerick Township, Montgomery County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure will be in place on Ferndale Lane between Linfield Road/Main Street and Fieldstone Lane.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, the existing 112-year-old single span, one-lane concrete encased steel I-beam structure will be replaced with a pre-cast box culvert. The current bridge is 12 feet long, 24 feet wide and carries more than 6,600 vehicles per day. The new bridge will be widened to approximately 30.5 feet to contain two 11-foot lanes and two shoulders.

Additional work will include reconstructing the bridge roadway and milling and resurfacing the approaching roadways and installing new bridge barrier and approach guiderail.

The current structure is listed in poor condition.

This repair work is part of a $10.1 million project to replace or rehabilitate several structures across the five-county Philadelphia region.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of King of Prussia, Pa. is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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