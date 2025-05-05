King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge construction will occur in August on Route 291 (Industrial Highway) under a $26.5 million project to replace the twin bridges that carry the highway over Conrail tracks in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near or through the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will replace the deteriorating bridge with a new, two-span, steel plate girder structure. The new structure, with a width of 73 feet 4.5 inches, will be nine feet wider than the existing bridge. It will carry two 12-foot lanes in each direction and eight-foot shoulders. The new bridge will accommodate a future multiuse trail with a protective concrete barrier on the eastbound side.

Additional improvements include repairs to the roadway approaches and installation of new roadway signs, pavement markings, guiderail, and traffic signals at the Bartram Avenue/Scott Way Intersection.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Pennsylvania, is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

For more information, visit the Route 291 (Governor Printz Boulevard) Bridge Replacement project webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

# # #