King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that base repair will close Lewis Mills Road/Creek Road in West Nantmeal Township and Indian Run Road in Wallace Township, Chester County, beginning on Monday, August 17.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, August 17, through Wednesday, August 19, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Lewis Mills Road/Creek Road will be closed and detoured between Route 82 (Manor Road) and Chestnut Tree Road. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Route 82 (Manor Road), U.S. 322 (Horseshoe Pike), and Chestnut Tree Road.

Wednesday, August 19, through Wednesday, August 26, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Indian Run Road will be closed and detoured weekdays between Route 82 (Manor Road) and Springton Road. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Route 82 (Manor Road), Fairview Road, Indiantown Road, and Springton Road.

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas or along the detour routes because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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