King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Aqua Pennsylvania will perform utility installation on Brownsville Road in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, beginning on Monday, August 17.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, August 17, through Friday, October 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Brownsville Road will be closed and detoured weekdays between Carver Avenue and Dara Faith Drive. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Old Street Road, Route 132 (Street Road), Route 532 (Bustleton Pike), Route 213 (Bridgetown Pike), and Bristol Road.

Local access will be maintained. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or through the detour route because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

# # #