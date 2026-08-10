PennDOT to Begin University Avenue Bridge Repair in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, August 17, on a project to repair the bridge that carries University Avenue over the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, August 17, through Tuesday, December 15, University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in each direction 24/7 between Grays Ferry Avenue and the Interstate 76 East off-ramp.

During construction, northbound (eastside) and southbound (westside) traffic will utilize the southbound lanes while work is taking place to repair the northbound lanes. Once the northbound repair work is completed, traffic will be shifted onto the northbound lanes while crews work to repair the southbound lanes.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times on the opposite side where crews are performing the work.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will perform steel repairs to the structure’s stringers, floor beams and diaphragms. In addition, the operator towers along the northbound lanes will be cleaned, sealed, and fortified with fencing to prevent vandalism.

Once the steel repair work is completed, the bridge will no longer be listed in poor condition.

Built in 1929 and reconstructed in 1985, five-span University Avenue Bridge, is 546 feet long, 57.5 feet wide, and carries more than 36,000 vehicles per day.

The bridge repair is part of a $16.2 million PennDOT project to rehabilitate 14 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of King of Prussia, PA. is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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