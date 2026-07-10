Schuylkill County: Upcoming Road Work

County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Mahanoy Township

Road Name: Route 54

Between: Mahanoy City and Barnesville

Type Of Work: Milling & Paving

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 07/17/26

Estimated End: 07/20/26

In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No





County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Butler Township

Road Name: Big Mine Run Road

Between: Columbia County Line and Route 54

Type Of Work: Construction

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No





County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Butler Township and Girardville Borough

Road Name: East Mahanoy Avenue

Between: Route 54 And Main Street

Type Of Work: Construction

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No





County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Butler & West Mahanoy Townships, Girardville and Gilberton Boroughs

Road Name: Main Street/Gilberton Road

Between: Mahanoy City Borough and Route 54

Type Of Work: Construction

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No





County: Schuylkill

Municipality: West Mahanoy Township

Road Name: Morea Road

Between: Frackville and Morea

Type Of Work: Milling & Paving

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No





County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Butler, West Mahanoy, and Mahanoy Townships; Girardville and Shenandoah Boroughs

Road Name: Route 54

Between: Ashland Borough and Mahanoy City Borough

Type Of Work: Construction

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No





County: Schuylkill

Municipality: West Mahanoy, Union, and East Union Townships

Road Name: Route 924

Between: Shenandoah Borough and Brandon Street

Type Of Work: Milling & Paving

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon. Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District5.

Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

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