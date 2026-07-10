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    Schuylkill County: Upcoming Road Work

    July 10, 2026

    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Mahanoy Township
    Road Name: Route 54
    Between: Mahanoy City and Barnesville
    Type Of Work: Milling & Paving
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 07/17/26
    Estimated End: 07/20/26
    In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Butler Township
    Road Name: Big Mine Run Road
    Between: Columbia County Line and Route 54
    Type Of Work: Construction
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Butler Township and Girardville Borough
    Road Name: East Mahanoy Avenue
    Between: Route 54 And Main Street
    Type Of Work: Construction
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Butler & West Mahanoy Townships, Girardville and Gilberton Boroughs
    Road Name: Main Street/Gilberton Road
    Between: Mahanoy City Borough and Route 54
    Type Of Work: Construction
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: West Mahanoy Township
    Road Name: Morea Road
    Between: Frackville and Morea
    Type Of Work: Milling & Paving
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Butler, West Mahanoy, and Mahanoy Townships; Girardville and Shenandoah Boroughs
    Road Name: Route 54
    Between: Ashland Borough and Mahanoy City Borough
    Type Of Work: Construction
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: West Mahanoy, Union, and East Union Townships
    Road Name: Route 924
    Between: Shenandoah Borough and Brandon Street
    Type Of Work: Milling & Paving
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No

    Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

     

    Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon. Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District5.

     

    Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

     

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

     

    MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

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