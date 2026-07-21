Allentown, PA – Motorists are advised that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) in coordination with Bridging Pennsylvania Developers I (BPD-I) will reopen the Interstate 80 westbound Ramp B off-ramp to Route 940 as part of the I-80 Lehigh River Bridge Project.

The ramp, which has been closed since March 2026 for reconstruction on the Lehigh River Bridge Project, will reopen to traffic on the evening of July 23, 2026, weather permitting.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect changes in traffic patterns and are reminded to follow all posted signage and use caution while driving through the work zone.

This project is part of the ongoing PennDOT Major Bridges P3 Program. Bridging Pennsylvania Developers – I (BPD-I) is led jointly by Shikun & Binui Ltd and Macquarie Capital as Lead Project Developers and Equity Members. The Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC) joint venture (JV) consortium includes the design & construction expertise of S&B USA Construction (Pittsburgh, PA) and FCC Construction. S&B USA Construction is the construction arm of Shikun & Binui Ltd and is also the parent company of Fay, S&B USA Construction (Pittsburgh, PA), one of the four BPC Major Bridge subcontractors. Other Major Bridge subcontractors include the H&K Group (Skippack, PA), Kokosing Construction Company (Westerville, OH), Wagman Heavy Civil (York, PA), and Lead Designer, Michael Baker International (Pittsburgh, PA).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon. Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District5.

Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D5Results.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

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