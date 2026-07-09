Allentown, PA -



County: Northampton

Municipality: Stockertown Borough and Palmer Township

Road Name: Route 33 North

Between: Main Street (Tatamy Exit) And Route 191

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: As part of the ongoing Route 33 over Bushkill Creek Bridge Replacement Project, Traffic should be aware of upcoming traffic pattern changes. The changes include: Route 33 North will be reduced to a single lane and traffic will be switched, through a median crossover, to the Route 33 South side. Also the Route 33 Northbound Entrance Ramp from Main Street (Tatamy) and Route 33 Northbound Exit Ramp to Route 191 will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize Main Street (Tatamy), Sullivan Trail, Main Street (Stockertown), and Route 191. Traffic should please use caution when traveling through work zone and expect delays.

Start: 07/10/26

Estimated End: 08/14/26

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon. Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District5.

Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

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