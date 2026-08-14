District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks
Municipality: Richmond/ Maxatawy twps. /Kutztown Borough
Road Name: US 222
Between: Route 662 And Lehigh County Line
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Various Twp
Road Name: Route 61
Between: US 222 And Interstate 78
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Crews will be working at various locations all week. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Lower Heidelberg Twp.
Road Name: Brownsville Road
Between: Heidelberg Road And Upper Van Reed Road
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/19/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Heidelberg Twp.
Road Name: Heffner Road
Between: Brownsville Road And Church Street
Type Of Work: Roadway Reflector Installation
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 08/27/26
Estimated End: 08/27/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Lower Heidelberg Twp.
Road Name: Church Street
Between: Church Road And US 422
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 08/28/26
Estimated End: 08/28/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Weisenberg and Greenwich twps.
Road Name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 45 (PA 863) And Exit 40 (PA 737)
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.
Start: 08/25/26
Estimated End: 08/27/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Heidelberg Twp.
Road Name: Mountain Road
Between: Hawk View Road And Bake Oven Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Lower Milford Twp.
Road Name: Palm Road / Limeport Pike
Between: Bucks County Line And Blue Church Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Muliple
Road Name: Interstate 80
Between: Exit 299 (PA 715) And New Jersey State Line
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/16/26
Estimated End: 08/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Muliple
Road Name: Route 611
Between: Route 715 And Interstate 380
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/18/26
Estimated End: 08/20/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: Route 447
Between: Route 191 And Route 390
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/19/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: Route 447
Between: Route 191 And Route 390
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/20/26
Estimated End: 08/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Ross Twp.
Road Name: Mount Eaton Road
Between: Kunkletown Road And Old Route 115
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Polk
Road Name: US 209
Between: Hideaway Hills Road And Trach Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/19/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Ross Twp.
Road Name: Kunkletown Road
Between: Ross Road And Old Route 115
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/20/26
Estimated End: 08/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Coolbaugh Twp.
Road Name: Route 423
Between: Route 940 And Route 611
Type Of Work: Paving
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Price Twp.
Road Name: School House Road
Between: PA 447 And Snow Hill Road
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Various
Road Name: Interstate 80
Between: Exit 299 (PA 715) And Exit 307 (Park Ave/Broad St)
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for concrete patching work.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/22/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Northampton
Municipality: West Easton/ City of Easton
Road Name: Lehigh Drive
Between: Washington Street And Freemansburg Avenue
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/20/26
Estimated End: 08/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Williams Twp.
Road Name: Lower Saucon Road/Berger Road/S 25th Street
Between: Berger Road And Freemansburg Avenue
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: West Easton/City of Easton
Road Name: Lehigh Drive
Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Washington Street
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/19/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road Name: Greenwood Avenue
Between: William Penn Hwy And Northampton Street
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/20/26
Estimated End: 08/20/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
Road Name: Route 412
Between: Flint Hill Road And Polk Valley Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/21/26
Estimated End: 08/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Route 611/ S Delaware Drive
Between: Front Street And Frost Hollow Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Washington Twp.
Road Name: Route 191
Between: Kesslersville Road And Flicksville Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/19/26
Estimated End: 08/19/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twsp
Road Name: Route 512
Between: Park Road And N Delaware Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/20/26
Estimated End: 08/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp.
Road Name: Route 33 South
Between: Main Street And Nazareth Road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Stockertown Borough
Road Name: Main Street
Between: Industrial Blvd And Center Street
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/20/26
Estimated End: 08/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Route 611 North/ S Delaware Drive
Between: Little Creek Road And Belvidere Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Palmer Twp.
Road Name: Main Street
Between: Van Buren Road And Route 33
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane Restriction.
Start: 08/19/26
Estimated End: 08/19/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Front Street
Between: Franklin Hill Road And Howell Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/21/26
Estimated End: 08/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bushkill Twsp
Road Name: Mountain Road
Between: Moorestown Drive And Moorestown Drive
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Hanover Twp.
Road Name: Route 987/ Airport Road
Between: Nor-Bath Blvd And Orchard Lane
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/19/26
Estimated End: 08/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twsp
Road Name: Cherry Hill Road
Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/18/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
Road Name: Walnut Drive
Between: Granger Road And Lehigh Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/19/26
Estimated End: 08/20/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Allen Twp.
Road Name: Old Carriage Road
Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/21/26
Estimated End: 08/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp.
Road Name: Newburg Road
Between: Nazareth Drive And Walnut Street
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes