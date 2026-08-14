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    District 5 Upcoming Road Work

    August 14, 2026



    County: Berks
    Municipality: Richmond/ Maxatawy twps. /Kutztown Borough
    Road Name: US 222
    Between: Route 662 And Lehigh County Line
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Various Twp
    Road Name: Route 61
    Between: US 222 And Interstate 78
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Crews will be working at various locations all week. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Lower Heidelberg Twp.
    Road Name: Brownsville Road
    Between: Heidelberg Road And Upper Van Reed Road
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/19/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Heidelberg Twp.
    Road Name: Heffner Road
    Between: Brownsville Road And Church Street
    Type Of Work: Roadway Reflector Installation
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 08/27/26
    Estimated End: 08/27/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Lower Heidelberg Twp.
    Road Name: Church Street
    Between: Church Road And US 422
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 08/28/26
    Estimated End: 08/28/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Weisenberg and Greenwich twps.
    Road Name: Interstate 78
    Between: Exit 45 (PA 863) And Exit 40 (PA 737)
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.
    Start: 08/25/26
    Estimated End: 08/27/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Heidelberg Twp.
    Road Name: Mountain Road
    Between: Hawk View Road And Bake Oven Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Lower Milford Twp.
    Road Name: Palm Road / Limeport Pike
    Between: Bucks County Line And Blue Church Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Muliple
    Road Name: Interstate 80
    Between: Exit 299 (PA 715) And New Jersey State Line
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/16/26
    Estimated End: 08/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Muliple
    Road Name: Route 611
    Between: Route 715 And Interstate 380
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/18/26
    Estimated End: 08/20/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: Route 447
    Between: Route 191 And Route 390
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/19/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: Route 447
    Between: Route 191 And Route 390
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/20/26
    Estimated End: 08/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Ross Twp.
    Road Name: Mount Eaton Road
    Between: Kunkletown Road And Old Route 115
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Polk
    Road Name: US 209
    Between: Hideaway Hills Road And Trach Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/19/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Ross Twp.
    Road Name: Kunkletown Road
    Between: Ross Road And Old Route 115
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/20/26
    Estimated End: 08/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Coolbaugh Twp.
    Road Name: Route 423
    Between: Route 940 And Route 611
    Type Of Work: Paving
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Price Twp.
    Road Name: School House Road
    Between: PA 447 And Snow Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Various
    Road Name: Interstate 80
    Between: Exit 299 (PA 715) And Exit 307 (Park Ave/Broad St)
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for concrete patching work.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/22/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: West Easton/ City of Easton
    Road Name: Lehigh Drive
    Between: Washington Street And Freemansburg Avenue
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/20/26
    Estimated End: 08/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Williams Twp.
    Road Name: Lower Saucon Road/Berger Road/S 25th Street
    Between: Berger Road And Freemansburg Avenue
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: West Easton/City of Easton
    Road Name: Lehigh Drive
    Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Washington Street
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/19/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Palmer Township
    Road Name: Greenwood Avenue
    Between: William Penn Hwy And Northampton Street
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/20/26
    Estimated End: 08/20/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
    Road Name: Route 412
    Between: Flint Hill Road And Polk Valley Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/21/26
    Estimated End: 08/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Route 611/ S Delaware Drive
    Between: Front Street And Frost Hollow Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Washington Twp.
    Road Name: Route 191
    Between: Kesslersville Road And Flicksville Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/19/26
    Estimated End: 08/19/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twsp
    Road Name: Route 512
    Between: Park Road And N Delaware Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/20/26
    Estimated End: 08/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp.
    Road Name: Route 33 South
    Between: Main Street And Nazareth Road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Stockertown Borough
    Road Name: Main Street
    Between: Industrial Blvd And Center Street
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/20/26
    Estimated End: 08/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Route 611 North/ S Delaware Drive
    Between: Little Creek Road And Belvidere Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Palmer Twp.
    Road Name: Main Street
    Between: Van Buren Road And Route 33
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane Restriction.
    Start: 08/19/26
    Estimated End: 08/19/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Front Street
    Between: Franklin Hill Road And Howell Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/21/26
    Estimated End: 08/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bushkill Twsp
    Road Name: Mountain Road
    Between: Moorestown Drive And Moorestown Drive
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Hanover Twp.
    Road Name: Route 987/ Airport Road
    Between: Nor-Bath Blvd And Orchard Lane
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/19/26
    Estimated End: 08/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twsp
    Road Name: Cherry Hill Road
    Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/18/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
    Road Name: Walnut Drive
    Between: Granger Road And Lehigh Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/19/26
    Estimated End: 08/20/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Allen Twp.
    Road Name: Old Carriage Road
    Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/21/26
    Estimated End: 08/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp.
    Road Name: Newburg Road
    Between: Nazareth Drive And Walnut Street
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes
     