District 5 Upcoming Road Work





County: Berks

Municipality: Richmond/ Maxatawy twps. /Kutztown Borough

Road Name: US 222

Between: Route 662 And Lehigh County Line

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Various Twp

Road Name: Route 61

Between: US 222 And Interstate 78

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Crews will be working at various locations all week. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Lower Heidelberg Twp.

Road Name: Brownsville Road

Between: Heidelberg Road And Upper Van Reed Road

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/19/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Heidelberg Twp.

Road Name: Heffner Road

Between: Brownsville Road And Church Street

Type Of Work: Roadway Reflector Installation

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 08/27/26

Estimated End: 08/27/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Lower Heidelberg Twp.

Road Name: Church Street

Between: Church Road And US 422

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 08/28/26

Estimated End: 08/28/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Weisenberg and Greenwich twps.

Road Name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 45 (PA 863) And Exit 40 (PA 737)

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.

Start: 08/25/26

Estimated End: 08/27/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Heidelberg Twp.

Road Name: Mountain Road

Between: Hawk View Road And Bake Oven Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Lower Milford Twp.

Road Name: Palm Road / Limeport Pike

Between: Bucks County Line And Blue Church Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Muliple

Road Name: Interstate 80

Between: Exit 299 (PA 715) And New Jersey State Line

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/16/26

Estimated End: 08/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Muliple

Road Name: Route 611

Between: Route 715 And Interstate 380

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/18/26

Estimated End: 08/20/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: Route 447

Between: Route 191 And Route 390

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/19/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: Route 447

Between: Route 191 And Route 390

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/20/26

Estimated End: 08/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Ross Twp.

Road Name: Mount Eaton Road

Between: Kunkletown Road And Old Route 115

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Polk

Road Name: US 209

Between: Hideaway Hills Road And Trach Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/19/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Ross Twp.

Road Name: Kunkletown Road

Between: Ross Road And Old Route 115

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/20/26

Estimated End: 08/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Coolbaugh Twp.

Road Name: Route 423

Between: Route 940 And Route 611

Type Of Work: Paving

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Price Twp.

Road Name: School House Road

Between: PA 447 And Snow Hill Road

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Various

Road Name: Interstate 80

Between: Exit 299 (PA 715) And Exit 307 (Park Ave/Broad St)

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for concrete patching work.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/22/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Northampton

Municipality: West Easton/ City of Easton

Road Name: Lehigh Drive

Between: Washington Street And Freemansburg Avenue

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/20/26

Estimated End: 08/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Williams Twp.

Road Name: Lower Saucon Road/Berger Road/S 25th Street

Between: Berger Road And Freemansburg Avenue

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: West Easton/City of Easton

Road Name: Lehigh Drive

Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Washington Street

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/19/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road Name: Greenwood Avenue

Between: William Penn Hwy And Northampton Street

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/20/26

Estimated End: 08/20/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.

Road Name: Route 412

Between: Flint Hill Road And Polk Valley Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/21/26

Estimated End: 08/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Route 611/ S Delaware Drive

Between: Front Street And Frost Hollow Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Washington Twp.

Road Name: Route 191

Between: Kesslersville Road And Flicksville Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/19/26

Estimated End: 08/19/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twsp

Road Name: Route 512

Between: Park Road And N Delaware Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/20/26

Estimated End: 08/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp.

Road Name: Route 33 South

Between: Main Street And Nazareth Road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Stockertown Borough

Road Name: Main Street

Between: Industrial Blvd And Center Street

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/20/26

Estimated End: 08/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Route 611 North/ S Delaware Drive

Between: Little Creek Road And Belvidere Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Palmer Twp.

Road Name: Main Street

Between: Van Buren Road And Route 33

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane Restriction.

Start: 08/19/26

Estimated End: 08/19/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Front Street

Between: Franklin Hill Road And Howell Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/21/26

Estimated End: 08/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bushkill Twsp

Road Name: Mountain Road

Between: Moorestown Drive And Moorestown Drive

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Hanover Twp.

Road Name: Route 987/ Airport Road

Between: Nor-Bath Blvd And Orchard Lane

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/19/26

Estimated End: 08/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twsp

Road Name: Cherry Hill Road

Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/18/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Twp.

Road Name: Walnut Drive

Between: Granger Road And Lehigh Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/19/26

Estimated End: 08/20/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Allen Twp.

Road Name: Old Carriage Road

Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/21/26

Estimated End: 08/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp.

Road Name: Newburg Road

Between: Nazareth Drive And Walnut Street

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

