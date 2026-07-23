District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks
Municipality: Washington Twp.
Road Name: Forgedale Road
Between: County Line Road And Miller Road
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Expect delays and please follow detour.
Start: 07/28/26
Estimated End: 07/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Tulpehocken Twp.
Road Name: Route 419
Between: Lancaster County Line And Rehrersburg Road
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/28/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Jefferson Twp.
Road Name: Christmas Village Road
Between: PA 419 And N Heidelberg Road
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 07/29/26
Estimated End: 07/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp.
Road Name: N Heidelberg Road
Between: PA 183 And US 422
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 07/31/26
Estimated End: 07/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Various TWP
Road Name: US 222
Between: Route 61 And Spring Ridge Drive
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Crew will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Muhlenberg Twp.
Road Name: US 222
Between: Allentown Pike And Route 61
Type Of Work: Paving
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane closure. Crew will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Muhlenberg Twp.
Road Name: Route 12
Between: 11th St Exit And Spring Valley Exit
Type Of Work: Paving
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Lehigh
Municipality: City of Allentown
Road Name: Route 145 North/Susquehanna Street
Between: 5th Street And Brookdale Street
Type Of Work: Construction
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for construction related to the ongoing PA 145 Construction project. Detour will utilize 4th Street and Auburn Street.
Start: 07/26/26
Estimated End: 08/07/26
In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Upper Milford Twp.
Road Name: Main Road East
Between: PA Turnpike And Vera Cruz Road
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/28/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
Road Name: Levans Road
Between: PA 329 / Old Post Road And Mauch Chunk Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road is closed and detoured. Detour will utilize PA 329 and Mauch Chunk Road.
Start: 07/28/26
Estimated End: 07/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
Road Name: Neffs Laurys Road
Between: Sheidys Road And Route 145
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize Clearview Drive and Sheidys Road.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/27/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
Road Name: Whitehall Avenue / Pirma Avenue
Between: Walbert Avenue And Mauch Chunk Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/30/26
Estimated End: 07/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
Road Name: Game Preserve / Weidasville Road
Between: Kernsville Road And Route 309
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/27/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Lowhill / Washington twps.
Road Name: Mill Creek Road / Newside Road
Between: Game Preserve Road And Park Avenue
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/28/26
Estimated End: 07/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Lowhill / Lynn / Weisenberg twps.
Road Name: Kistler Valley Road / Holbens Valley Road
Between: Berks County Line And PA 100
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/30/26
Estimated End: 07/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Middle Smithfield
Road Name: PA 447 / Creek Road
Between: SR 402 And County Line
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/30/26
Estimated End: 07/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: Interstate 80
Between: Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap) And Exit 284 (PA 115)
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder work for Brushing Signs. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/28/26
Estimated End: 07/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: Interstate 380
Between: Exit 1 (I-80) And County Line
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder work for Brushing Signs. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/30/26
Estimated End: 07/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Price Twp.
Road Name: School House Road
Between: Route 402 And Snow HIll Road
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough
Road Name: Interstate 80 East
Between: Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) And Exit 308 (East Stroudsburg)
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for Bridge Inspection. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/27/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
Road Name: PA 402
Between: Marshalls Creek Road And County Line
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/28/26
Estimated End: 07/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road
Between: PA 402 And Snow Hill Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/30/26
Estimated End: 07/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: PA 423
Between: PA 940 And PA 196
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/26/26
Estimated End: 07/28/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: PA 390
Between: PA 447 And PA 940
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/28/26
Estimated End: 07/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Pocono Twp.
Road Name: Sullivan Trail
Between: Long Pond Road And PA 715
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Please use posted detour.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Ross Twp.
Road Name: Mount Eaton Road
Between: Kunkletown Road And Old Route 115
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Chestnuthill
Road Name: PA 715
Between: Camp Alice Road And Mountain Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for Skid Steer Patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/27/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.
Road Name: US 209
Between: Gilbert Road And Fawn Valley Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/28/26
Estimated End: 07/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Polk Twp.
Road Name: US 209
Between: Hideaway Hills Road And Trach Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for cutting for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/31/26
Estimated End: 07/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Polk
Road Name: PA 534 / Scenic Drive
Between: US 209 And Carbon County Line
Type Of Work: Milling
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Chestnuthill
Road Name: PA 715
Between: Effort/Neola Roads And Camp Alice Road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/31/26
Estimated End: 07/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Twp.
Road Name: Arndt Road
Between: Lieb Road And Mitman Road
Type Of Work: Utility Work
Work Being Done By: Local Utility
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 08/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Northampton
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road Name: Route 412
Between: Shimmersville Road And Daly Avenue
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
Road Name: Tatamy Road
Between: Victory Lane And Fairview Road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Twp.
Road Name: Richmond Road
Between: Meco Road And Uhler Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Washington Twp.
Road Name: Fox Gap Road/Creek Road
Between: N 1st Street And Lake Minsi Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/27/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Washington Twp.
Road Name: Ridge Road
Between: Main Street And Central Avenue
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/28/26
Estimated End: 07/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: PA 611 NB/ S Delaware Drive
Between: Little Creek Road And Belvidere Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/30/26
Estimated End: 07/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Front Street
Between: Franklin Hill Road And Howell Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/31/26
Estimated End: 07/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
Road Name: Mountain Road
Between: Moorestown Drive And Moorestown Drive
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
Road Name: Maple Drive
Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/28/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twsp
Road Name: Newburg Road
Between: Nazareth Drive And Walnut Street
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/29/26
Estimated End: 07/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Frackville Borough
Road Name: Interstate 81 South
Between: Exit 112 (PA 25) And Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road)
Type Of Work: Milling & Paving
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 04:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Cass Twp, Foster Twp
Road Name: I-81 North bound
Between: Exit 112 And 119
Type Of Work: Milling & Paving
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Right lane closure
Start: 07/23/26
Estimated End: 07/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 04:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Butler Twp.
Road Name: Route 61
Between: Academy Drive And Malones road.
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane shifting.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: West Mahanoy Twp, Ryan, Kline Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 81 North
Between: Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road) And Exit 138 (PA 309)
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction northbound.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: West Mahanoy Twp, Ryan, Kline Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 81 North
Between: Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road) And Exit 138 (PA 309)
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.
Start: 07/27/26
Estimated End: 07/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No