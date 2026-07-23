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    District 5 Upcoming Road Work

    July 23, 2026

    County: Berks
    Municipality: Washington Twp.
    Road Name: Forgedale Road
    Between: County Line Road And Miller Road
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Expect delays and please follow detour.
    Start: 07/28/26
    Estimated End: 07/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Tulpehocken Twp.
    Road Name: Route 419
    Between: Lancaster County Line And Rehrersburg Road
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/28/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Jefferson Twp.
    Road Name: Christmas Village Road
    Between: PA 419 And N Heidelberg Road
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 07/29/26
    Estimated End: 07/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp.
    Road Name: N Heidelberg Road
    Between: PA 183 And US 422
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 07/31/26
    Estimated End: 07/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Various TWP
    Road Name: US 222
    Between: Route 61 And Spring Ridge Drive
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions. Crew will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Muhlenberg Twp.
    Road Name: US 222
    Between: Allentown Pike And Route 61
    Type Of Work: Paving
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane closure. Crew will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Muhlenberg Twp.
    Road Name: Route 12
    Between: 11th St Exit And Spring Valley Exit
    Type Of Work: Paving
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: City of Allentown
    Road Name: Route 145 North/Susquehanna Street
    Between: 5th Street And Brookdale Street
    Type Of Work: Construction
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
    Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for construction related to the ongoing PA 145 Construction project. Detour will utilize 4th Street and Auburn Street.
    Start: 07/26/26
    Estimated End: 08/07/26
    In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Upper Milford Twp.
    Road Name: Main Road East
    Between: PA Turnpike And Vera Cruz Road
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/28/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
    Road Name: Levans Road
    Between: PA 329 / Old Post Road And Mauch Chunk Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Road is closed and detoured. Detour will utilize PA 329 and Mauch Chunk Road.
    Start: 07/28/26
    Estimated End: 07/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
    Road Name: Neffs Laurys Road
    Between: Sheidys Road And Route 145
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize Clearview Drive and Sheidys Road.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/27/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
    Road Name: Whitehall Avenue / Pirma Avenue
    Between: Walbert Avenue And Mauch Chunk Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/30/26
    Estimated End: 07/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
    Road Name: Game Preserve / Weidasville Road
    Between: Kernsville Road And Route 309
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/27/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Lowhill / Washington twps.
    Road Name: Mill Creek Road / Newside Road
    Between: Game Preserve Road And Park Avenue
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/28/26
    Estimated End: 07/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Lowhill / Lynn / Weisenberg twps.
    Road Name: Kistler Valley Road / Holbens Valley Road
    Between: Berks County Line And PA 100
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/30/26
    Estimated End: 07/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Middle Smithfield
    Road Name: PA 447 / Creek Road
    Between: SR 402 And County Line
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/30/26
    Estimated End: 07/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: Interstate 80
    Between: Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap) And Exit 284 (PA 115)
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Shoulder work for Brushing Signs. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/28/26
    Estimated End: 07/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: Interstate 380
    Between: Exit 1 (I-80) And County Line
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Shoulder work for Brushing Signs. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/30/26
    Estimated End: 07/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Price Twp.
    Road Name: School House Road
    Between: Route 402 And Snow HIll Road
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough
    Road Name: Interstate 80 East
    Between: Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) And Exit 308 (East Stroudsburg)
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for Bridge Inspection. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/27/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
    Road Name: PA 402
    Between: Marshalls Creek Road And County Line
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/28/26
    Estimated End: 07/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
    Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road
    Between: PA 402 And Snow Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/30/26
    Estimated End: 07/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: PA 423
    Between: PA 940 And PA 196
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/26/26
    Estimated End: 07/28/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: PA 390
    Between: PA 447 And PA 940
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/28/26
    Estimated End: 07/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Pocono Twp.
    Road Name: Sullivan Trail
    Between: Long Pond Road And PA 715
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
    Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Please use posted detour.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Ross Twp.
    Road Name: Mount Eaton Road
    Between: Kunkletown Road And Old Route 115
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Chestnuthill
    Road Name: PA 715
    Between: Camp Alice Road And Mountain Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for Skid Steer Patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/27/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.
    Road Name: US 209
    Between: Gilbert Road And Fawn Valley Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/28/26
    Estimated End: 07/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Polk Twp.
    Road Name: US 209
    Between: Hideaway Hills Road And Trach Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for cutting for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/31/26
    Estimated End: 07/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Polk
    Road Name: PA 534 / Scenic Drive
    Between: US 209 And Carbon County Line
    Type Of Work: Milling
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Chestnuthill
    Road Name: PA 715
    Between: Effort/Neola Roads And Camp Alice Road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/31/26
    Estimated End: 07/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Twp.
    Road Name: Arndt Road
    Between: Lieb Road And Mitman Road
    Type Of Work: Utility Work
    Work Being Done By: Local Utility
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 08/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: City of Bethlehem
    Road Name: Route 412
    Between: Shimmersville Road And Daly Avenue
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
    Road Name: Tatamy Road
    Between: Victory Lane And Fairview Road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Twp.
    Road Name: Richmond Road
    Between: Meco Road And Uhler Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Washington Twp.
    Road Name: Fox Gap Road/Creek Road
    Between: N 1st Street And Lake Minsi Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/27/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Washington Twp.
    Road Name: Ridge Road
    Between: Main Street And Central Avenue
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/28/26
    Estimated End: 07/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: PA 611 NB/ S Delaware Drive
    Between: Little Creek Road And Belvidere Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/30/26
    Estimated End: 07/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Front Street
    Between: Franklin Hill Road And Howell Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/31/26
    Estimated End: 07/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
    Road Name: Mountain Road
    Between: Moorestown Drive And Moorestown Drive
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
    Road Name: Maple Drive
    Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/28/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twsp
    Road Name: Newburg Road
    Between: Nazareth Drive And Walnut Street
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/29/26
    Estimated End: 07/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Frackville Borough
    Road Name: Interstate 81 South
    Between: Exit 112 (PA 25) And Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road)
    Type Of Work: Milling & Paving
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 04:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Cass Twp, Foster Twp
    Road Name: I-81 North bound
    Between: Exit 112 And 119
    Type Of Work: Milling & Paving
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Right lane closure
    Start: 07/23/26
    Estimated End: 07/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 04:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Butler Twp.
    Road Name: Route 61
    Between: Academy Drive And Malones road.
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane shifting.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: West Mahanoy Twp, Ryan, Kline Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 81 North
    Between: Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road) And Exit 138 (PA 309)
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction northbound.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: West Mahanoy Twp, Ryan, Kline Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 81 North
    Between: Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road) And Exit 138 (PA 309)
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.
    Start: 07/27/26
    Estimated End: 07/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No
     