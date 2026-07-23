District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks

Municipality: Washington Twp.

Road Name: Forgedale Road

Between: County Line Road And Miller Road

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Expect delays and please follow detour.

Start: 07/28/26

Estimated End: 07/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Tulpehocken Twp.

Road Name: Route 419

Between: Lancaster County Line And Rehrersburg Road

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/28/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Jefferson Twp.

Road Name: Christmas Village Road

Between: PA 419 And N Heidelberg Road

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 07/29/26

Estimated End: 07/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp.

Road Name: N Heidelberg Road

Between: PA 183 And US 422

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 07/31/26

Estimated End: 07/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Various TWP

Road Name: US 222

Between: Route 61 And Spring Ridge Drive

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Crew will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Muhlenberg Twp.

Road Name: US 222

Between: Allentown Pike And Route 61

Type Of Work: Paving

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane closure. Crew will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Muhlenberg Twp.

Road Name: Route 12

Between: 11th St Exit And Spring Valley Exit

Type Of Work: Paving

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Lehigh

Municipality: City of Allentown

Road Name: Route 145 North/Susquehanna Street

Between: 5th Street And Brookdale Street

Type Of Work: Construction

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for construction related to the ongoing PA 145 Construction project. Detour will utilize 4th Street and Auburn Street.

Start: 07/26/26

Estimated End: 08/07/26

In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Upper Milford Twp.

Road Name: Main Road East

Between: PA Turnpike And Vera Cruz Road

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/28/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.

Road Name: Levans Road

Between: PA 329 / Old Post Road And Mauch Chunk Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road is closed and detoured. Detour will utilize PA 329 and Mauch Chunk Road.

Start: 07/28/26

Estimated End: 07/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.

Road Name: Neffs Laurys Road

Between: Sheidys Road And Route 145

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize Clearview Drive and Sheidys Road.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/27/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.

Road Name: Whitehall Avenue / Pirma Avenue

Between: Walbert Avenue And Mauch Chunk Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/30/26

Estimated End: 07/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.

Road Name: Game Preserve / Weidasville Road

Between: Kernsville Road And Route 309

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/27/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Lowhill / Washington twps.

Road Name: Mill Creek Road / Newside Road

Between: Game Preserve Road And Park Avenue

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/28/26

Estimated End: 07/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Lowhill / Lynn / Weisenberg twps.

Road Name: Kistler Valley Road / Holbens Valley Road

Between: Berks County Line And PA 100

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/30/26

Estimated End: 07/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Middle Smithfield

Road Name: PA 447 / Creek Road

Between: SR 402 And County Line

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/30/26

Estimated End: 07/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: Interstate 80

Between: Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap) And Exit 284 (PA 115)

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder work for Brushing Signs. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/28/26

Estimated End: 07/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: Interstate 380

Between: Exit 1 (I-80) And County Line

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder work for Brushing Signs. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/30/26

Estimated End: 07/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Price Twp.

Road Name: School House Road

Between: Route 402 And Snow HIll Road

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough

Road Name: Interstate 80 East

Between: Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) And Exit 308 (East Stroudsburg)

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for Bridge Inspection. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/27/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.

Road Name: PA 402

Between: Marshalls Creek Road And County Line

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/28/26

Estimated End: 07/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.

Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road

Between: PA 402 And Snow Hill Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/30/26

Estimated End: 07/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: PA 423

Between: PA 940 And PA 196

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/26/26

Estimated End: 07/28/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: PA 390

Between: PA 447 And PA 940

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/28/26

Estimated End: 07/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Pocono Twp.

Road Name: Sullivan Trail

Between: Long Pond Road And PA 715

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Please use posted detour.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Ross Twp.

Road Name: Mount Eaton Road

Between: Kunkletown Road And Old Route 115

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Chestnuthill

Road Name: PA 715

Between: Camp Alice Road And Mountain Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for Skid Steer Patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/27/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.

Road Name: US 209

Between: Gilbert Road And Fawn Valley Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/28/26

Estimated End: 07/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Polk Twp.

Road Name: US 209

Between: Hideaway Hills Road And Trach Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for cutting for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/31/26

Estimated End: 07/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Polk

Road Name: PA 534 / Scenic Drive

Between: US 209 And Carbon County Line

Type Of Work: Milling

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Chestnuthill

Road Name: PA 715

Between: Effort/Neola Roads And Camp Alice Road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/31/26

Estimated End: 07/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Twp.

Road Name: Arndt Road

Between: Lieb Road And Mitman Road

Type Of Work: Utility Work

Work Being Done By: Local Utility

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 08/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Northampton

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road Name: Route 412

Between: Shimmersville Road And Daly Avenue

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.

Road Name: Tatamy Road

Between: Victory Lane And Fairview Road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Twp.

Road Name: Richmond Road

Between: Meco Road And Uhler Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Washington Twp.

Road Name: Fox Gap Road/Creek Road

Between: N 1st Street And Lake Minsi Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/27/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Washington Twp.

Road Name: Ridge Road

Between: Main Street And Central Avenue

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/28/26

Estimated End: 07/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: PA 611 NB/ S Delaware Drive

Between: Little Creek Road And Belvidere Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/30/26

Estimated End: 07/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Front Street

Between: Franklin Hill Road And Howell Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/31/26

Estimated End: 07/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bushkill Twp.

Road Name: Mountain Road

Between: Moorestown Drive And Moorestown Drive

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Twp.

Road Name: Maple Drive

Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/28/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twsp

Road Name: Newburg Road

Between: Nazareth Drive And Walnut Street

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/29/26

Estimated End: 07/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Frackville Borough

Road Name: Interstate 81 South

Between: Exit 112 (PA 25) And Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road)

Type Of Work: Milling & Paving

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Cass Twp, Foster Twp

Road Name: I-81 North bound

Between: Exit 112 And 119

Type Of Work: Milling & Paving

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Right lane closure

Start: 07/23/26

Estimated End: 07/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Butler Twp.

Road Name: Route 61

Between: Academy Drive And Malones road.

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane shifting.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: West Mahanoy Twp, Ryan, Kline Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 81 North

Between: Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road) And Exit 138 (PA 309)

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction northbound.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: West Mahanoy Twp, Ryan, Kline Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 81 North

Between: Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road) And Exit 138 (PA 309)

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.

Start: 07/27/26

Estimated End: 07/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No

