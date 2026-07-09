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    District 5 Upcoming Road Work

    July 09, 2026



    County: Berks
    Municipality: Richmond/Maxatawy/Kutztown Twp
    Road Name: US 222
    Between: Route 662 And Long Lane
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Washington Twp.
    Road Name: Niantic Road
    Between: PA 100 And Montgomery County Line
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize PA 100, Hoffmansville Road, and Miller Road
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Tulpehocken Twp.
    Road Name: Route 645
    Between: Lancaster County Line And Rehrersburg Road
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Frystown Road
    Between: Route 501 And Lancaster County Line
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 07/15/26
    Estimated End: 07/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: County Line Road
    Between: Mt. Zion Road And Meckville Road
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 07/16/26
    Estimated End: 07/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Meckville Road
    Between: County Line Road And Camp Strauss Road
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 07/17/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Upper Milford Twp.
    Road Name: Main Street
    Between: I-476 / PA Turnpike And Vera Cruz Road
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/14/26
    Estimated End: 07/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
    Road Name: Old Post Road
    Between: PA 329 / Bellview Road And PA 873
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize PA 329 and PA 873.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
    Road Name: Neffs Laurys Road
    Between: Scheidys Road And PA 145
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize PA 145, Clearview Road, and Scheidys Road.
    Start: 07/14/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Salisbury Twp.
    Road Name: Emmaus Avenue at Gaskill Road
    Between: - And -
    Type Of Work: Utility Work
    Work Being Done By: Local Utility
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for utility work.
    Start: 07/15/26
    Estimated End: 07/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Whitehall Twp.
    Road Name: Lehigh Street
    Between: Route 145/MacArthur Road And 7th Street
    Type Of Work: Utility Work
    Work Being Done By: Local Utility
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/24/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough
    Road Name: Interstate 80 West
    Between: Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) And Exit 309 (US 209)
    Type Of Work: Construction
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for work related to the ongoing Interstate 80/Exit 308 Interchange Reconstruction Project. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 07/14/26
    Estimated End: 07/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
    Road Name: PA 115
    Between: PA 903 And Deppners Road
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.
    Road Name: PA 715
    Between: US 209 And Mountain Road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
    Road Name: PA 33
    Between: PA 611 And County Line
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for mobile patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/12/26
    Estimated End: 07/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Coolbaugh Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 80
    Between: Exit 293 (Interstate 380) And Carbon County Line
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for mobile patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/14/26
    Estimated End: 07/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Stroud
    Road Name: PA 447
    Between: PA 191 And Brushy Mountain Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for Mow Trimming. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Stroud Twp.
    Road Name: Cherry Lane Road
    Between: PA 447 And Metzgar Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for mow trimming. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/16/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.
    Road Name: Valley Road
    Between: PA 115 And Merwinsburg Road
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Stroud Twp.
    Road Name: Schaffer Schoolhouse Road
    Between: PA 611 And Business Route 209
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Stroud Twp.
    Road Name: Business Route 209
    Between: PA 191 And Old Route 115
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/14/26
    Estimated End: 07/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
    Road Name: Bossardsville Road
    Between: Business Route 209 And Poplar Valley Road
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/16/26
    Estimated End: 07/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
    Road Name: Business Route 209
    Between: Old Route 115 And PA 191
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/17/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: Lower Swiftwater Road
    Between: Old Route 115 And PA 191
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe flushing. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: PA 390
    Between: PA 191 And Pike County Line
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe flushing. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 07/16/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Twp.
    Road Name: Richmond Road
    Between: Uhler Road And Sullivan Trail
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Twp.
    Road Name: Kesslersville Road
    Between: Newlins Road And Uhler Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/16/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twp.
    Road Name: S Hoqendauqua
    Between: PA 248 Interchange And Valley View Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twp.
    Road Name: N Hokendauqua
    Between: PA 946 And Valley View Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/16/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twsp.
    Road Name: Route 946/ Mountain View Drive
    Between: Lehigh Drive And Nazareth Pike
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Hanover Twp.
    Road Name: Weaversville Road
    Between: Hanover Street And Colonial Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/16/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
    Road Name: Maple Drive
    Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Washington Twp.
    Road Name: Messinger Street/Richmond Road
    Between: S 1st Street And 5 Points Richmond Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Washington Twp.
    Road Name: West Bangor Road/Lake Minsi Drive
    Between: Blue Valley Drive And Fox Gap Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/15/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
    Road Name: Church Road/Delabole Road
    Between: Sullivan Trail And S 1st Street
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Richmond Road/5 Points Richmond Road
    Between: Belvidere Road And Mount Bethel Highway
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/16/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Williams Twp.
    Road Name: Morgan Hill Road
    Between: Raubsville Road And Cider Press Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
    Road Name: Apple Butter Road
    Between: Readington Road And Berger Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/15/26
    Estimated End: 07/17/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Wilson Borough
    Road Name: 25th Street
    Between: Wood Avenue And Butler Street
    Type Of Work: Utility Work
    Work Being Done By: Local Utility
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/19/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Ridge Road
    Between: Fox Gap Road And Johnsonville Road
    Type Of Work: Utility Work
    Work Being Done By: Local Utility
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/19/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Twp.
    Road Name: Arndt Road
    Between: Lieb Road And Mitman Road
    Type Of Work: Utility Work
    Work Being Done By: Local Utility
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 07/13/26
    Estimated End: 07/19/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No
     