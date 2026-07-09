District 5 Upcoming Road Work





County: Berks

Municipality: Richmond/Maxatawy/Kutztown Twp

Road Name: US 222

Between: Route 662 And Long Lane

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Washington Twp.

Road Name: Niantic Road

Between: PA 100 And Montgomery County Line

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize PA 100, Hoffmansville Road, and Miller Road

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Tulpehocken Twp.

Road Name: Route 645

Between: Lancaster County Line And Rehrersburg Road

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Frystown Road

Between: Route 501 And Lancaster County Line

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 07/15/26

Estimated End: 07/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Bethel Twp.

Road Name: County Line Road

Between: Mt. Zion Road And Meckville Road

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 07/16/26

Estimated End: 07/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Meckville Road

Between: County Line Road And Camp Strauss Road

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 07/17/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Upper Milford Twp.

Road Name: Main Street

Between: I-476 / PA Turnpike And Vera Cruz Road

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/14/26

Estimated End: 07/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.

Road Name: Old Post Road

Between: PA 329 / Bellview Road And PA 873

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize PA 329 and PA 873.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.

Road Name: Neffs Laurys Road

Between: Scheidys Road And PA 145

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize PA 145, Clearview Road, and Scheidys Road.

Start: 07/14/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Salisbury Twp.

Road Name: Emmaus Avenue at Gaskill Road

Between: - And -

Type Of Work: Utility Work

Work Being Done By: Local Utility

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for utility work.

Start: 07/15/26

Estimated End: 07/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Whitehall Twp.

Road Name: Lehigh Street

Between: Route 145/MacArthur Road And 7th Street

Type Of Work: Utility Work

Work Being Done By: Local Utility

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/24/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough

Road Name: Interstate 80 West

Between: Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) And Exit 309 (US 209)

Type Of Work: Construction

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for work related to the ongoing Interstate 80/Exit 308 Interchange Reconstruction Project. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 07/14/26

Estimated End: 07/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.

Road Name: PA 115

Between: PA 903 And Deppners Road

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.

Road Name: PA 715

Between: US 209 And Mountain Road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Hamilton Twp.

Road Name: PA 33

Between: PA 611 And County Line

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction for mobile patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/12/26

Estimated End: 07/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Coolbaugh Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 80

Between: Exit 293 (Interstate 380) And Carbon County Line

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction for mobile patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/14/26

Estimated End: 07/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Stroud

Road Name: PA 447

Between: PA 191 And Brushy Mountain Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for Mow Trimming. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Stroud Twp.

Road Name: Cherry Lane Road

Between: PA 447 And Metzgar Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for mow trimming. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/16/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.

Road Name: Valley Road

Between: PA 115 And Merwinsburg Road

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Stroud Twp.

Road Name: Schaffer Schoolhouse Road

Between: PA 611 And Business Route 209

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Stroud Twp.

Road Name: Business Route 209

Between: PA 191 And Old Route 115

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/14/26

Estimated End: 07/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Hamilton Twp.

Road Name: Bossardsville Road

Between: Business Route 209 And Poplar Valley Road

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/16/26

Estimated End: 07/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Hamilton Twp.

Road Name: Business Route 209

Between: Old Route 115 And PA 191

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/17/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: Lower Swiftwater Road

Between: Old Route 115 And PA 191

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe flushing. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: PA 390

Between: PA 191 And Pike County Line

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe flushing. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 07/16/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Twp.

Road Name: Richmond Road

Between: Uhler Road And Sullivan Trail

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Twp.

Road Name: Kesslersville Road

Between: Newlins Road And Uhler Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/16/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twp.

Road Name: S Hoqendauqua

Between: PA 248 Interchange And Valley View Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twp.

Road Name: N Hokendauqua

Between: PA 946 And Valley View Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/16/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twsp.

Road Name: Route 946/ Mountain View Drive

Between: Lehigh Drive And Nazareth Pike

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Hanover Twp.

Road Name: Weaversville Road

Between: Hanover Street And Colonial Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/16/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Twp.

Road Name: Maple Drive

Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Washington Twp.

Road Name: Messinger Street/Richmond Road

Between: S 1st Street And 5 Points Richmond Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Washington Twp.

Road Name: West Bangor Road/Lake Minsi Drive

Between: Blue Valley Drive And Fox Gap Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/15/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Plainfield Twp.

Road Name: Church Road/Delabole Road

Between: Sullivan Trail And S 1st Street

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Richmond Road/5 Points Richmond Road

Between: Belvidere Road And Mount Bethel Highway

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/16/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Williams Twp.

Road Name: Morgan Hill Road

Between: Raubsville Road And Cider Press Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.

Road Name: Apple Butter Road

Between: Readington Road And Berger Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/15/26

Estimated End: 07/17/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Wilson Borough

Road Name: 25th Street

Between: Wood Avenue And Butler Street

Type Of Work: Utility Work

Work Being Done By: Local Utility

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/19/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Ridge Road

Between: Fox Gap Road And Johnsonville Road

Type Of Work: Utility Work

Work Being Done By: Local Utility

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/19/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Twp.

Road Name: Arndt Road

Between: Lieb Road And Mitman Road

Type Of Work: Utility Work

Work Being Done By: Local Utility

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 07/13/26

Estimated End: 07/19/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No

