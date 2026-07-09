District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks
Municipality: Richmond/Maxatawy/Kutztown Twp
Road Name: US 222
Between: Route 662 And Long Lane
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Washington Twp.
Road Name: Niantic Road
Between: PA 100 And Montgomery County Line
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize PA 100, Hoffmansville Road, and Miller Road
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Tulpehocken Twp.
Road Name: Route 645
Between: Lancaster County Line And Rehrersburg Road
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Frystown Road
Between: Route 501 And Lancaster County Line
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 07/15/26
Estimated End: 07/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Bethel Twp.
Road Name: County Line Road
Between: Mt. Zion Road And Meckville Road
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 07/16/26
Estimated End: 07/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Meckville Road
Between: County Line Road And Camp Strauss Road
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 07/17/26
Estimated End: 07/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Upper Milford Twp.
Road Name: Main Street
Between: I-476 / PA Turnpike And Vera Cruz Road
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/14/26
Estimated End: 07/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
Road Name: Old Post Road
Between: PA 329 / Bellview Road And PA 873
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize PA 329 and PA 873.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
Road Name: Neffs Laurys Road
Between: Scheidys Road And PA 145
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize PA 145, Clearview Road, and Scheidys Road.
Start: 07/14/26
Estimated End: 07/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Salisbury Twp.
Road Name: Emmaus Avenue at Gaskill Road
Between: - And -
Type Of Work: Utility Work
Work Being Done By: Local Utility
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for utility work.
Start: 07/15/26
Estimated End: 07/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Whitehall Twp.
Road Name: Lehigh Street
Between: Route 145/MacArthur Road And 7th Street
Type Of Work: Utility Work
Work Being Done By: Local Utility
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/24/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough
Road Name: Interstate 80 West
Between: Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) And Exit 309 (US 209)
Type Of Work: Construction
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for work related to the ongoing Interstate 80/Exit 308 Interchange Reconstruction Project. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: 07/14/26
Estimated End: 07/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
Road Name: PA 115
Between: PA 903 And Deppners Road
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.
Road Name: PA 715
Between: US 209 And Mountain Road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
Road Name: PA 33
Between: PA 611 And County Line
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction for mobile patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/12/26
Estimated End: 07/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Coolbaugh Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 80
Between: Exit 293 (Interstate 380) And Carbon County Line
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction for mobile patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/14/26
Estimated End: 07/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Stroud
Road Name: PA 447
Between: PA 191 And Brushy Mountain Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for Mow Trimming. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Stroud Twp.
Road Name: Cherry Lane Road
Between: PA 447 And Metzgar Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for mow trimming. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/16/26
Estimated End: 07/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.
Road Name: Valley Road
Between: PA 115 And Merwinsburg Road
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Stroud Twp.
Road Name: Schaffer Schoolhouse Road
Between: PA 611 And Business Route 209
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Stroud Twp.
Road Name: Business Route 209
Between: PA 191 And Old Route 115
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/14/26
Estimated End: 07/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
Road Name: Bossardsville Road
Between: Business Route 209 And Poplar Valley Road
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/16/26
Estimated End: 07/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
Road Name: Business Route 209
Between: Old Route 115 And PA 191
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/17/26
Estimated End: 07/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: Lower Swiftwater Road
Between: Old Route 115 And PA 191
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe flushing. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: PA 390
Between: PA 191 And Pike County Line
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe flushing. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 07/16/26
Estimated End: 07/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Twp.
Road Name: Richmond Road
Between: Uhler Road And Sullivan Trail
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Twp.
Road Name: Kesslersville Road
Between: Newlins Road And Uhler Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/16/26
Estimated End: 07/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twp.
Road Name: S Hoqendauqua
Between: PA 248 Interchange And Valley View Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twp.
Road Name: N Hokendauqua
Between: PA 946 And Valley View Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/16/26
Estimated End: 07/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twsp.
Road Name: Route 946/ Mountain View Drive
Between: Lehigh Drive And Nazareth Pike
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Hanover Twp.
Road Name: Weaversville Road
Between: Hanover Street And Colonial Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/16/26
Estimated End: 07/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
Road Name: Maple Drive
Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Washington Twp.
Road Name: Messinger Street/Richmond Road
Between: S 1st Street And 5 Points Richmond Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Washington Twp.
Road Name: West Bangor Road/Lake Minsi Drive
Between: Blue Valley Drive And Fox Gap Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/15/26
Estimated End: 07/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
Road Name: Church Road/Delabole Road
Between: Sullivan Trail And S 1st Street
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Richmond Road/5 Points Richmond Road
Between: Belvidere Road And Mount Bethel Highway
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/16/26
Estimated End: 07/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Williams Twp.
Road Name: Morgan Hill Road
Between: Raubsville Road And Cider Press Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
Road Name: Apple Butter Road
Between: Readington Road And Berger Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/15/26
Estimated End: 07/17/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Wilson Borough
Road Name: 25th Street
Between: Wood Avenue And Butler Street
Type Of Work: Utility Work
Work Being Done By: Local Utility
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/19/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Ridge Road
Between: Fox Gap Road And Johnsonville Road
Type Of Work: Utility Work
Work Being Done By: Local Utility
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/19/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Twp.
Road Name: Arndt Road
Between: Lieb Road And Mitman Road
Type Of Work: Utility Work
Work Being Done By: Local Utility
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 07/13/26
Estimated End: 07/19/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No