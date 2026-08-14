PennDOT Announces Plans Display for Route 1029 Green Grove Road Over Hulls Creek Bridge Project in Lackawanna County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to plans display regarding the Route 1029 Green Grove Road Over Hulls Creek Bridge Project. This plans display will be held online, and plans will be displayed for public viewing at the Joe Terry Civic Center on August 18, 2026, at 6:30 PM.

The purpose of this project is to rehabilitate the stone masonry abutment and wingwalls for the Route 1029 (Green Grove Road) Bridge over Hull Creek. The plans will be developed to address the bulging in the stone masonry walls and to improve the conditions behind the walls to facilitate drainage. A geosynthetic stabilized bridge approach (GSBA) will be constructed behind the abutments and wingwalls. The project also includes scarification of the existing concrete bridge deck, full depth paving over the GSBA, and milling and overlay on sections of the approaches.

A detour for Route 1029 (Green Grove Road) will be required to perform the proposed work. Route 1029 traffic will use a 3.9-mile detour using state, including: Route 347 (Justus Boulevard), Route 1027 (Layton Road, and Route 632 (Commerce Drive). The detour is expected to last approximately four (4) months during construction.

It is anticipated that construction will begin in the Summer of 2027.

The virtual plans display will be available online August 18, 2026, through September 1, 2026. Online information, including proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website Route 1029 Green Grove Road Over Hulls Creek Bridge Project | Department of Transportation | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services, have special needs, or have concerns requiring individual attention, contact Laury Estevez De Jesus, PennDOT Project Manager, at lestevezde@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

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