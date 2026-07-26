Paving on Route 2004 River Road in Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – There will be lane restrictions on Route 2004 (River Road) in Jenkins Township, Luzerne County, between Saylor Avenue and the Eighth Street Bridge from Monday, July 27, 2026, through Friday, July 31, 2026, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM for paving. The traveling public is encouraged to use alternate routes. Work is weather dependent.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.

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