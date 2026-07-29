Bridge Repairs on Route 2023 with Detour in Susquehanna County

Dunmore, PA – There will be a detour on Route 2023 in Susquehanna County for bridge repairs. The detour will take place Monday, August 10, 2026, through the end of January 2027. The Detour goes as follows:
Traveling from Route 2023 south to north
- Turn left onto Route 2040
- Turn left onto Route 171
- Continue left onto Route 374
- Turn left again onto Route 2023
Traveling from Route 2023 north to south
- Turn right onto Route 374
- Turn right onto Route 171
- Continue right onto Route 2040
- Turn right again onto Route 2023
Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.
Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.
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