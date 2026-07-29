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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Bridge Repairs on Route 2023 with Detour in Susquehanna County

    July 29, 2026

    Dunmore, PA – There will be a detour on Route 2023 in Susquehanna County for bridge repairs. The detour will take place Monday, August 10, 2026, through the end of January 2027. The Detour goes as follows: 

    Traveling from Route 2023 south to north

    • Turn left onto Route 2040
    • Turn left onto Route 171
    • Continue left onto Route 374
    • Turn left again onto Route 2023

    Traveling from Route 2023 north to south

    • Turn right onto Route 374
    • Turn right onto Route 171
    • Continue right onto Route 2040
    • Turn right again onto Route 2023

    Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.  

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