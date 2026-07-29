Bridge Repairs on Route 2023 with Detour in Susquehanna County

Dunmore, PA – There will be a detour on Route 2023 in Susquehanna County for bridge repairs. The detour will take place Monday, August 10, 2026, through the end of January 2027. The Detour goes as follows:

Traveling from Route 2023 south to north

Turn left onto Route 2040

Turn left onto Route 171

Continue left onto Route 374

Turn left again onto Route 2023

Traveling from Route 2023 north to south

Turn right onto Route 374

Turn right onto Route 171

Continue right onto Route 2040

Turn right again onto Route 2023

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.

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