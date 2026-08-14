Bridge Repairs on Interstate 80 Westbound and Eastbound in Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – There will be lane restrictions on Interstate 80 westbound from Mountain Top/Hazleton (Exit 262) to Wilkes-Barre (Exit 260) on Monday August 17, 2026, through Tuesday, August 18,2026 and eastbound from Wilkes-Barre (Exit 260) to Mountain Top/Hazleton (Exit 262) on Wednesday August 19,2026 through Thursday August 20,2026 in Luzerne County for bridge repairs.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.

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