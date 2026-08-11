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    Water Main Repair Closes a Portion of Market Street in Selinsgrove, Snyder County

    August 11, 2026

    Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised a portion of Market Street (Route 2017) is closed in the borough of Selinsgrove, Snyder County for an emergency water main repair project.

    Market Street is closed between Pine Street and University Avenue (Route 1011). A detour using local roads is in place. The road is expected to remain closed until Wednesday, August 12.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

    MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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