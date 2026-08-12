Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a shoulder cutting project is scheduled to take place next week on Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.

Between Monday, August 17 and Thursday, August 20, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing shoulder cutting along Route 147 in both directions between Route 45 and the CSVT River Bridge. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions between the hours of 6:00 AM and 2:00 PM, where work is being performed.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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