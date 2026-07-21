Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a road repair project is scheduled to begin tomorrow on Alexander Road (Route 2011) in Liberty Township, Tioga County.

Starting Wednesday, July 22, Alexander Road will be closed daily between Bloss Mountain Road (Route 2005) and Hassen Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew performs work on a roadway repair project. Work on the project includes placing recycled asphalt millings over the existing road.

A detour using Bloss Mountain Road, Route 414, and Hassen Road will be in place daily between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM, weather permitting. Property owners will be accommodated.

This portion of the repair project is expected to be completed on Friday, July 31, 2026. Seal coating will be performed at a later date.

Drivers should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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