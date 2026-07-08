10:45 AM UPDATE: Heister Valley Road is open in West Perry Township, Snyder County.

July 9, 2026 UPDATE: Heister Valley Road is open to local traffic only. A detour using Ridge Road, Winey Road, and Church Road is in place for through traffic.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads in the area (listed by county) are closed or have a lane restriction due to downed trees or utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Snyder

· (OPEN) Route 3006 (Heister Valley Road) between Heister Valley Road and Ridge Road in West Perry Township for downed trees into utilities.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

# # #