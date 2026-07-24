Road Improvement Project Planned on Gleason Road in Union Township, Tioga County

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that starting next week, a road improvement project will close a portion of Gleason Road (Route 2021) in Union Township, Tioga County.

Starting on Thursday, July 30, Gleason Road will be closed between Route 414 and the intersection with Hurley (T-924)/Government Road (T-926), while the contractor, J. L. Watts Excavating, Inc., begins work on the pipe replacement, followed by a full depth reclamation, paving, and miscellaneous construction.

A detour using Route 414, Route 14, Lower Mountain Road (Route 3016) in Bradford County/Lower Mountain Road (T-925) in Tioga County, Church Road (T-924)/Government Road (T-926), will be in place for the duration of the project.

This $740,000 road improvement project is being funded through a public/private partnership between Repsol and PennDOT. Work on the project is anticipated to be completed on Friday, August 31, weather permitting.

Full depth reclamation is a rehabilitation method that works by uniformly crushing, pulverizing and re-mixing the existing roadway to achieve a uniform and stable base. The process offers a cost-effective method to stabilize the roadway prior to paving.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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