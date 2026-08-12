Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a resurfacing project will begin tomorrow on I-99/Route 15 in Bloss and Liberty townships, Tioga County.

Starting on Thursday, August 13, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will begin milling I-99/Route 15 in both directions between the Johnson’s Creek Overpass, located approximately one mile south of Exit 172 (Blossburg) in Bloss Township and the Blockhouse Road overpass, located at Exit 158 (Route 284/English Center/Buttonwood) in Liberty Township. Minor repair work will be performed on the structures throughout the project area. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions. All work will take place during daylight hours.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $4.2 million resurfacing project. Work on the project includes milling or removing the top layer of the road, resurfacing, guide rail upgrades, and line painting. Additional minor bridge repairs are planned throughout the project limits. Work on the project is anticipated to be completed in November 2026, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, reduce speed, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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