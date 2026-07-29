3:00 PM Update: Palmer Hill Road is now open in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a portion of Palmer Hill Road (Route 2031) is closed today in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, for the repair of a power line.

On Wednesday, July 29, at 10:00 AM, Palmer Hill Road was closed between Loudenslager Road and Lick Run Road (Route 2031), while crews repair a power line. A detour using Loudenslager Road and Lick Run Road will be in place while work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed today.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts .

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects . Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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