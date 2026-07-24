Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that pipe replacements will begin next week on Klondike (Route 3007) in Liberty Township, Montour County.

Between Tuesday, July 28 and Friday, August 7, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing pipe replacements on Klondike Road between Oak Grove Road and Hilkert Road. Work will begin at Oak Grove Road and move north towards Hilkert Road.

Traffic Impacts

Starting on Tuesday, July 28, Klondike Road will be closed daily between Oak Grove Road and Valley West Road (Route 3008).

A detour using Valley West Road (Route 3008), Liberty Valley Road (Route 642), Route 54, and Valley West Road, each day between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

Between Thursday, July 30 and Friday, August 7, Klondike Road will be closed daily between Valley West Road and Hilkert Road.

A detour using Valley West Road and Route 54 will be in place between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

The schedule is anticipated and subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances. Drivers should be alert for changes in traffic patterns, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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