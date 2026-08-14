Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a paving project is scheduled to begin next week on Hoppestown Road (Route 4010) in HillsgroveTownship, Sullivan County.

From Monday, August 17 to Wednesday, September 2, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will be paving the road between Route 87 and the Lycoming County line. Work will take place between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM, weather permitting.

Drivers can expect single lane conditions under flagging and should drive with caution in the area.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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