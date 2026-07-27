Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised of lane restrictions next week on Route 42 (Millville Road) southbound in Hemlock Township, Columbia County, for a paving project.

Starting on Monday, August 3, a contractor for PPL Electric, will begin paving operations in the Route 42 southbound lane between Ebner Drive and Covered Bridge Drive. Drivers can expect a single lane condition with flagging during daylight hours.

Work on the project is anticipated to be completed by Friday, August 7, weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

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