Paving Planned Next Week in Bloomsburg, Columbia County

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that paving is planned next week on Main Street (Route 11) in Town of Bloomsburg, Columbia County.

On Monday, August 17 and Tuesday, August 18, the contractor, G&M Crawford, will be paving where the new water main was installed on Main Street at the intersection of Market Street. Drivers can expect a lane restriction in each direction between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

G&M Crawford is the contractor for this water main installation project for Veolia Water. Work on the project began in the spring and included excavation, installation of the water main, backfill, patching. Paving is anticipated to be completed in August, which will complete the project. Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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