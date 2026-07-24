Paving Continues Next Week on Route 220 in Bradford County

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a paving project continues next week on Route 220 in New Albany Borough and Monroeton Borough, Bradford County.

Monroeton Borough

Starting Sunday, July 26, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be milling and paving Route 220 between a half mile north of Woodside Road (T-402) and a half mile south of Franklin Road. This portion is expected to be completed on Tuesday, July 28.

New Albany Borough

On Wednesday, July 29, the contractor will pave Route 220 between just north French Creek Road (T-382) and Heath Hill Road (T-344).

Drivers can expect single lane conditions between the hours of 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM and should be alert, slow down, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $600,000 mill and resurface project on Route 220. Work on the project includes base repairs, milling (or removing) the top of the existing road, resurfacing, line painting, guiderail installation, and miscellaneous construction. Work on this project is anticipated to be completed by the summer 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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