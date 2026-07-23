Montoursville, PA – A microsurface project continues on Route 487 and Route 42 in Catawissa Township, Columbia County.

The week of July 27, the contractor, Vestal Asphalt, Inc, will continue removing line paint and placing temporary line paint in preparation to apply microsurface. Work will take place at the following locations:

Route 487 between Route 42 and Quarry Drive (T-440).

Route 42 between Mount Zion Road and Roaring Creek.

Drivers can expect single lane with flagging and lane shifts between the hours of 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

Vestal Asphalt, Inc., is the prime contractor for this $597,000 microsurface project. Work includes removal of permanent line paint, base repairs, temporary line paint, double application of microsurface, permanent line paint. The project is anticipated to be completed in September 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

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