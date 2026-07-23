Microsurface Project Continues on Route 11 in Columbia County

Montoursville, PA – A microsurface project continues on Route 11 in the Town of Bloomsburg, Berwick Borough, and Scott Township, Columbia County.

The week of Sunday, July 26, the contractor, Suite-Cote, will continue applying a microsurface treatment at the at the following locations:

Route 11 between Walnut Street in Briar Creek Borough and Welliver Road (Luzerne County line) in the Berwick Borough.

Route 11 between Route 487 in the Town of Bloomsburg and Bisset Lane (T-494) in Scott Township.

Drivers can expect single lane with flagging and lane shifts between the hours of 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

Suite-Cote is the prime contractor for this $1,870,000 microsurface project. Work includes removal of permanent line paint, base repairs, temporary line paint, double application of microsurface, permanent line paint. The project is anticipated to be completed by the fall 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

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