Intersection Improvement Project Continues on Routes 54/642 in Montour County

Montoursville, PA – A multi-year intersection improvement project continues along the Route 54 corridor near the Route 642 west (Liberty Valley Road) and Route 642 east (Jerseytown Road) intersection in Valley and Mahoning townships, Montour County.

The week of July 13, the contractor, New Enterprise and Lime Co., will begin work in the median area of Route 54 between Route 642 west (Liberty Valley Road) and Route 642 east (Jerseytown Road), and on the bridge replacement on westbound Route 54 over Mahoning Creek. Work will be performed during daylight hours, Monday through Friday.

Traffic Impacts

Drivers can expect a single lane closure on westbound Route 54. Motorists traveling westbound on Route 54 will not have access to westbound Route 642 (Liberty Valley Rd). The following detour will be in effect once the closure is implemented:

Westbound Route 54 traffic will use Route 642 east (Jerseytown Road) and the new alignment of Route 642 west (Liberty Valley Road).

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc. is the prime contractor on this $29.8 million intersection improvement project along the Route 54 corridor near the Route 642 west (Liberty Valley Road) and Route 642 east (Jerseytown Road). Work on the project includes realignment and signalization of the Route 54 and Route 642 intersection, bridge improvements, including replacement of the bridge deck that carries Route 54 over the Mahoning Creek, substructure repairs, and relocation of the park and ride. Additional work includes pavement repairs, widening, mill and resurface, line painting, and sign upgrades. Work on this project is anticipated to be completed in the fall 2029, weather permitting

For more information on the project visit the Routes 54 and 642 Intersection Improvement project page or by searching PennDOT District 3, District 3 Projects, Routes 54 and 642 – Intersection Improvement Project, Valley Township, Montour County.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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