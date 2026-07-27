2:15 AM UPDATE: Interstate 80 westbound is open in Union and Northumberland counties.

9:15 PM UPDATE: The westbound I-80 traffic queue has been cleared.

I-80 westbound remains closed between Exit 212B (Interstate 180/Williamsport/Route 147) in Northumberland County and Exit 178 (Route 220/Lock Haven) in Clinton County while crews recover the tractor-trailer and other vehicles involved.

Crews estimate that recovery efforts will take approximately three to five hours. A detour using Interstate 180 westbound and Route 220 southbound remains in effect.

8:30 PM UPDATE: Westbound I-80 traffic currently queued is being released in a single lane around the crash scene. Emergency personnel and PennDOT are actively working to move vehicles through the area, and the queue extends approximately 2 miles. Crews estimate it may take up to two hours to fully clear the backlog.

I-80 westbound remains closed between Exit 212B (Interstate 180/Williamsport/Route 147) in Northumberland County and Exit 178 (Route 220 / Lock Haven) in Clinton County.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are closed between Exit 212B (Interstate 180/Williamsport/Route 147) in Northumberland County and Exit 178 (Route 220 / Lock Haven) in Clinton County, due to a vehicle crash at mile marker 202 in Union County.

A detour using Interstate 180 westbound and Route 220 southbound is in place. Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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