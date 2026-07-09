Highway Improvement Project Continues on I-180 in Lycoming County

Montoursville, PA – A two-year highway improvement project continues on Interstate 180 in the City of Williamsport, Loyalsock Township, Fairfield Township, and Montoursville Borough, Lycoming County.

Route 15

The week of July 12, work will take place on Route 15 in both directions between the Fourth Street interchange and the Interstate 180 interchange.

Route 15 northbound Paving will continue in the left (passing) lane on Route 15 northbound.

Route 15 southbound Work includes removal of the existing guiderail, installation of new guiderail, and placing shoulder back up.



Traffic will be controlled using alternate lane restrictions between the hours of 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound interchanges

Highway lighting work will continue at the Faxon Interchange (Exit 25 / Northway Road) in Loyalsock Township and the Maynard Street Interchange (Exit 28) in the City of Williamsport. No impacts to traffic are expected, work will be performed outside the shoulder area between the hours of 6:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this two-year, $14 million, highway improvement project on Interstate 180 between Brushy Ridge Road (Route 2026) in Fairfield Township and the Route 15 interchange in the City of Williamsport. Work on the project includes the mill and resurface of 11 miles of I-180 between Basin Street (Route 2062) and Warrensville Road (Route 2022), this work includes the Faxon (Exit 25) and Route 15 (Exit 29) interchanges, base repairs, high friction surface treatment, tree removal, drainage upgrades, guide rail and signal upgrades. Additional work includes updated highway lighting, bridge preservation work, and pavement markings. Work on the project is anticipated to be completed in the fall 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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