Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised on Monday, August 3, the City of Sunbury will hold a flood exercise that will impact East Market Street and South Tenth Street in the City of Sunbury and Shikellamy Avenue in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.

East Market Street (Route 61)

Between the hours of 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM, East Market Street (Route 61) will be closed between Eleventh Street (Route 4012) and Highland Avenue. A detour using Eleventh Street, Snydertown Road (Route 4012), Black Mill Road (Route 4009) will be in place.



South Tenth Street

Between the hours of 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM a portion of South Tenth Street will be closed, while crews check flood wall equipment. A detour using local roads will be in place.



Shikellamy Avenue (Route 4008)

Between the hours of 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM, the northbound lane of Shikellamy Avenue will be closed between the bridge and the railroad tracks. A detour using Fourth Street, Route 61, Front Street (Route 405) will be in place.



Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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