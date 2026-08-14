Route 42 will reopen to traffic today.

Montoursville, PA – An embankment stabilization project continues on Route 42 between Route 220 and just north of Muncy Valley Road in Davidson and Shrewsbury townships, Sullivan County.

Later today, Friday, August 14, Route 42 will reopen to traffic. Once the detour is lifted, work will continue next week under single lane conditions with flagging, while the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, mills and paves the road and completes other miscellaneous construction work.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $1.5 million embankment stabilization project on Route 42. Work on the project includes base repairs, mill and resurface, and line painting. Additional work includes stabilizing the roadway embankment using Geosynthetic Reinforced Soil baskets to stabilize the shoulder in this area. Work began in the summer of 2026 and is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2026.

This project is funded with Federal Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-saving Transportation (PROTECT) program monies from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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