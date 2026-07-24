Montoursville, PA – An embankment stabilization project continues on Warrensville Road (Route 2039) between Third Street (Route 2014) and Millwood Lane in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

The week of July 27, Warrensville Road will remain closed between Four Mile Drive (Route 2018) and Third Street (Route 2014), while the contractor continues work to stabilize the embankment using soil nailing followed by slope restoration. Resurfacing will begin on Warrensville Road between the Interstate 180 overpass and Four Mile Drive.

A detour using Four Mile Drive, Northway Road (Route 2029), and Interstate 180 is in place. The detour, which was established on Monday, June 15, is anticipated to be lifted next week.

HRI, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $2.1 million, embankment stabilization project, which is being funded with federal Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-savings Transportation (PROTECT) program monies from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Work on the project includes soil nailing, slope restoration, milling and resurfacing of the existing roadway, guide rail upgrade, drainage improvements, and line painting. Work is anticipated to be completed in the fall 2026, weather permitting.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov



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