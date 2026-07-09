August 4, 2026 UPDATE: Work on the embankment has been extended through Friday, August 14. The Route 42 road closure and detour will remain in place during this period. A press release will be issued when the road is reopened.

Montoursville, PA – An embankment stabilization project will begin next week on Route 42 between Route 220 and just north of Muncy Valley Road in Davidson and Shrewsbury townships, Sullivan County.

The week of July 13, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will begin staging equipment in preparation to begin work on the embankment stabilization. Work includes excavation, installation of geosynthetic reinforced soil baskets, and back fill.

Traffic Impacts

Starting on Monday, July 13, Route 42 will be closed between one mile north of the intersection with Route 220 at Beech Glen and Edkin Hill Road (Route 3001). A detour using Route 220 and Route 42 will be in place for approximately four weeks.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $1.5 million embankment stabilization project on Route 42. Work on the project includes base repairs, mill and resurface, and line painting. Additional work includes stabilizing the roadway embankment using Geosynthetic Reinforced Soil baskets to stabilize the shoulder in this area. Work will begin in the summer of 2026 and is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2026.

This project is funded with Federal Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-saving Transportation (PROTECT) program monies from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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