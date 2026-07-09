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    Crash Closes Portion of Route 11 in Berwick Borough, Columbia County

    July 09, 2026

    Montoursville, PA – A vehicle crash with downed utilities has closed Route 11 between Fairchild Street and Scanlon Street in Berwick Borough, Columbia County.

    A detour using local roads is in place.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

    MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

     

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