July 16, 2026 Update: This bridge replacement project on Salem Road (Route 1011) in Penn Township, Snyder County has been postponed due to delays in utility relocations. A new start date will be announced at a later time.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a bridge replacement project is set to begin on Salem Road (Route 1011) in Penn Township, Snyder County.

Starting on Wednesday, July 20, Salem Road will be closed daily between Fair Oak Road (Route 1002) and Ridgeview Road while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) bridge crew replaces the bridge over a tributary to Penns Creek.

A detour using Fair Oak Road, Hollow Road, North Hills Drive, and Jackson Road will be in place between the hours of 6:00 AM and 2:00 PM July through August and 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM in mid- august through September.

Work on this bridge replacement project is being performed by PennDOT department forces. Work includes excavation, removal of the existing bridge, replacement with a new box culvert, back fill, approach work, paving, and line painting. The bridge, which was built in 1941, has an average daily traffic of 478.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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