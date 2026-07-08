August 4, 2026 UPDATE: New Columbia Road (Route 1003) is open to traffic.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a bridge replacement project is set to begin next week on New Columbia Road (Route 1003) in White Deer Township, Union County. The bridge spans a tributary to Little Buffalo Creek at the intersection with Millers Bottom Road (T442).

Beginning Monday, July 13, New Columbia Road will be closed between Dyer Road (Route 1003) and Millers Bottom Road while the contractor H & P Construction Inc. (HPCI) replaces the existing structure with a new concrete box culvert.

Detours for Millers Bottom Road and New Columbia Road will be in place using Millers Bottom Road, Cross Roads Drive (Route 1004), Route 15 and New Columbia Road (Route 1008) will be in place for approximately three weeks.

HPCI is the primary contractor on this $700,000 bridge replacement project. Work includes installation of a box culvert, inlet and outlet work, pipe replacements, approach paving, stream diversion, and other miscellaneous construction work. This project is expected to be completed in mid-August 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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