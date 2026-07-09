Montoursville, PA – A bridge replacement project continues on two bridges at the intersection of Routes 522 and 235 in Spring Township, Snyder County. The bridges carry each roadway over tributaries to Beaver Creek in Spring Township.

On Tuesday, July 14, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., is expected to switch traffic slightly to the north onto a temporary road. This switch is to accommodate an additional work area to complete the southern section of the Route 522 bridge. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Traffic Impacts Remain in Place:

Route 235: On Tuesday, April 28, Route 235 was restricted for vehicles in excess of 30 feet between Troxelville and Beaver Springs. A detour using Troxelville Road (Route 4018) and Route 104 is in place for vehicles in excess of 30 feet long for the duration of the project.

On Tuesday, April 28, Route 235 was restricted for vehicles in excess of 30 feet between Troxelville and Beaver Springs. A detour using Troxelville Road (Route 4018) and Route 104 is in place for vehicles in excess of 30 feet long for the duration of the project. Route 522: On Monday, April 27, a 12-foot width restriction was implemented on Route 522.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution in the area.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $4.8 million bridge replacement project. Work on the project includes removal of the existing bridges and replacement with new concrete box culverts and adding a U-channel between the bridges. Work on the project is anticipated to be completed in November 2026, weather permitting.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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