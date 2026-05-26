August 4, 2026 UPDATE: Tower Road (Route 3014) is open to traffic. Drivers can expect normal traffic patterns at the bridge replacement project. Additional work includes the installation of guide rail panels across the bridge and approach guide rail at the corners of the bridge. This work will be completed within the next few weeks.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a bridge replacement project is planned on Tower Road (Route 3014) in Limestone Township, Union County. Starting on Monday, June 8, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) bridge crew will begin mobilizing equipment and preparing to begin work on the bridge replacement over Turkey Run.

Traffic Control

On Wednesday June 10, Tower Road will be closed between Turkey Run Road (T-327) and Brouse Road (T-404), while the existing bridge is removed and a new box culvert is installed. A detour using Route 304 and Ridge Road (Route 3016) will be in place for the duration of the project.

Work on this bridge replacement project is being performed by PennDOT department forces. Work on the project includes excavation, removal of the existing bridge, replacement with a new box culvert, back fill, approach work, paving, and line painting. The bridge, which was built in 1930 and rehabilitated in 1975, has an average daily traffic of 209. Th bridge replacement is anticipated to be completed in August, weather permitting.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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