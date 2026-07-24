The Montgomery Route 54 Bridge to Close August 3, 2026.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a bridge rehabilitation project is set to begin on the bridge carrying Route 54 over the West Branch Susquehanna River in Montgomery Borough and Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.

Starting on Monday, August 3, Route 54 will be closed between 1st Street in Montgomery Borough and River Road in Muncy Creek Township, while the contractor begins removing the existing bridge deck. Additional work includes curb repairs, replacement of joint seals, replacement of bridge deck, approach work, and line painting.

A detour using Route 54, Interstate 180, and Route 405 will be in place for the duration of the bridge work.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $1.9 million bridge rehabilitation project. Work includes removal of a portion of the existing concrete deck overlay and replacement with a new concrete overlay, complete curb repairs, replacement of expansion joint seal materials to protect the ends of the existing steel beams from water and salt, minor bridge approach roadway work, and line painting.

This project is combined with a bridge and road resurfacing project on the bridges carrying Route 220 over Quenshukeny Run in Woodward Township. Work includes milling, application of a waterproofing layer, resurfacing, and line painting. Work on this project is anticipated to be completed in the fall 2026, weather permitting.

For more information about the Route 54 bridge rehabilitation project in Montgomery Borough and Muncy Creek Township, click on the following link Route 54 - Bridge Rehabilitation - Montgomery Borough, Lycoming County | Department of Transportation | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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