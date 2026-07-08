Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that cleanup and teardown work is still underway following the bridge restoration project in English Center, Pine Township, Lycoming County. The historic suspension bridge carrying Little Pine Creek Road (Route 4001) over Little Pine Creek reopened to traffic on June 29.

Crews have begun removing the temporary structure, and that work is expected to be completed by early August. Additional tasks, such as paving, seeding, and planting trees, will continue in the area. Drivers should remain alert, slow down, and use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Originally built in 1891, the historic suspension bridge was fully disassembled and transported to a fabrication facility, where it underwent cleaning and structural upgrades. It was then reassembled, painted, and reopened on June 29. The restored bridge now has a weight limit of 10 tons, an increase from the previous 3‑ton limit.

J.D. Eckman is the prime contractor for this $10.8 million, multi‑year rehabilitation project. Construction began in fall 2023 and is anticipated to be completed in fall 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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