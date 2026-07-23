Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a pipe replacement project on Route 2008 (Whiskey Road/Mail Pouch Road) in Decatur Township, Mifflin County will begin Monday, with a detour in place routing traffic around the project. This work will improve drainage capacity, improve safety and extend the life of the roadway.

Starting Monday, July 27, the contractor will begin work to replace the pipe on Whiskey Road approximately one half mile South of Snook Road. Traffic will follow a detour around the project site utilizing Route 522, Route 4001 (County Line Road), Route 2008 (Samuel’s Church Road), and back to Whiskey Road.

Overall work on this project includes replacement of the drainage pipe with a new concrete culvert structure, paving, guide rail, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College is the contractor on this $1.3 million project. PennDOT anticipates completion in October.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

Steve Harmic, sharmic@pa.gov or 814-496-6189