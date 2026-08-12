Traffic Pattern at Route 26 Bridge Project to Shift Monday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted drivers that the traffic pattern for a bridge reconstruction project at a structure spanning Spring Creek along Route 26 (College Avenue) at the Houserville Road/Pike Street intersection in College Township will shift on Monday, August 17. Reconstructing this bridge, which was built in 1940, widened in 1958, and carries 15,000 vehicles daily, will improve the ride quality across the structure and improve its overall condition rating.

On Monday, August 17, the contractor will close the southbound lanes heading toward State College and shift traffic into the northbound lanes. This shift will reduce northbound traffic heading toward the Nittany Mall to one lane. Northbound traffic will be permitted to turn right onto Pike Street during this phase of construction via the existing turning lane, however left turns from either direction are still prohibited.

College Avenue will remain inaccessible from Houserville Road and Pike Street. The detours implemented in June remain in place. Traffic on Houserville Road will follow Puddintown Road back to College Avenue, and the temporary traffic signal at the intersection remaining in place to assist with the increased traffic volume. Traffic on Pike Street will follow Elmwood Street in Lemont back to College Avenue.

PennDOT expects this traffic pattern to remain in place until mid-October with work on the bridge wrapping in early November. All construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Crews will return in 2027 to complete concrete patching work along Route 322 near the Route 26 interchange.

Work on this contract includes a full replacement of the bridge superstructure, repairs to the substructure, installation of new beams, concrete repairs, approach paving, guiderail upgrades, and line painting.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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